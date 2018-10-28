Krones (KRN) Given a €115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. HSBC set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.93 ($120.85).

Shares of KRN opened at €75.40 ($87.67) on Thursday. Krones has a 1-year low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a 1-year high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

