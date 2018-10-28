Kronecoin Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (KRONE)

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Kronecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kronecoin has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Kronecoin has a market cap of $19,875.00 and $1,922.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00803273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011049 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020230 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Kronecoin Coin Profile

KRONE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 9,598,137 coins. Kronecoin’s official website is www.kronecoin.org . Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kronecoin

Kronecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kronecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kronecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kronecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

