Kraton (KRA) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 564,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,647. Kraton has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.19). Kraton had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $523.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Tremblay sold 13,085 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $647,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,748 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,221 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

