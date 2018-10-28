Koppers (KOP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.20% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We expect profitability to improve over time as the company leverages its vertical integration advantage, improves its self-sufficiency and realizes revenue synergies from its recent acquisitions. Excluding further acquisitions, the company plans to reduce pro-forma net debt to approximately 3.5x by year-end (3.9x as of June 30) and sub 3.0x by the end of next year. We are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating and price target of $61. Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials & Products & Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, phthalic anhydride, creosote and carbon black feedstock.””

Get Koppers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

KOP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 151,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Koppers has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider M Leroy Ball purchased 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $40,930.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,174,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Koppers by 1,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 458,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.