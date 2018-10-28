KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KLA is currently suffering from ongoing memory pushout in the semiconductor industry which poses serious threat to its shipments. Further, concentrated customer base of the company poses execution risk. However, the company continues to benefit from strong demand environment, customer acceptance of key products, growth in China and operational efficiencies. Also, addition of new capacity by Wafer manufacturers and adoption of more complex architectures by IC customers are driving demand for the company’s new bare wafer products. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, intensifying competition in the refurbished equipment space poses threat to the company’s market position. Further, cyclical pressures remain overhangs.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.15.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,900. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $85.89 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $75,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 8.2% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 21.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 1,026.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 260,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 261.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

