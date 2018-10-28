Kier Group (KIE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $820.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 832.50 ($10.88), with a volume of 323460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852 ($11.13).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.55).

Get Kier Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.