KeyCorp Cuts MKS Instruments (MKSI) Price Target to $112.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2018 earnings at $7.79 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKSI. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MKSI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.78. 610,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,551. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $117,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Creative Planning grew its position in MKS Instruments by 34.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

