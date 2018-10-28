Keybank National Association OH Has $36.79 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318,968 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,814,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

