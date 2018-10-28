Key Energy Services (KEG) versus Infinity Energy Resources (IFNY) Critical Analysis

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) and Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Key Energy Services and Infinity Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -10,921.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Key Energy Services and Infinity Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $436.17 million 0.42 -$127.37 million ($6.29) -1.44 Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A

Infinity Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Key Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Key Energy Services and Infinity Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Key Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.80%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Summary

Key Energy Services beats Infinity Energy Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. Its Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company's Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. Its Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

