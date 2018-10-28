Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Receives $23.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 737,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,539. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 80,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,497,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,266 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,001 in the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.