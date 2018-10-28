Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $47.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.45.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 299,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,349. The firm has a market cap of $263.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gregory Grunberg bought 606,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 2,424,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,007,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 269,641 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

