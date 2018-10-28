Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will report sales of $396.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $408.40 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported sales of $353.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.84 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 121,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,722. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 43.22%.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $671,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.23, for a total transaction of $123,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 187,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

