Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 29th. Analysts expect Kadant to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kadant stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant has a 1 year low of $90.65 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,089,175. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

