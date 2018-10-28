JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 412.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 9.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $137,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.95 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

