JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Essent Group (ESNT) Price Target to $45.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.50 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Essent Group to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 497,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,002. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 18,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $847,962.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 27,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $1,244,072.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,237,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,324,000 after acquiring an additional 237,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.