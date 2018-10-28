Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

JMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,962.50 ($51.78).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,836 ($37.06) on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Annette Kelleher sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,709 ($48.46), for a total transaction of £36,533.65 ($47,737.68). Also, insider John Walker purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,093 ($40.42) per share, for a total transaction of £371.16 ($484.99). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $123,396.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.