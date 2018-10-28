JMP Group (JMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

JMP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.95. 76,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,542. The company has a market cap of $106.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.59. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 65,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,305.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $388,981.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 30,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $155,368.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $388,981.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 127,393 shares of company stock valued at $643,084. 52.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

