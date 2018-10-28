JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on JinkoSolar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

NYSE JKS traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 674,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $214.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 90.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

