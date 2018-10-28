Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Timat now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

