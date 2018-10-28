Jefferies Financial Group Increases Boot Barn (BOOT) Price Target to $34.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $708.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $161.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 41,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,249,192.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,977.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,756 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 218,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.