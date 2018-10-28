James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sykes Enterprises worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $249,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,165.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $29.79 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.