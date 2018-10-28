iTicoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,277.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $134,277.00 and $29.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00065003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00250473 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.74 or 0.09767704 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

