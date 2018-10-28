iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,879.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,710 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,208,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,973,000 after acquiring an additional 345,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,601,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,373,000 after acquiring an additional 285,237 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,725,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $107.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.81 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

