iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

