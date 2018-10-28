iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

THD opened at $84.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.