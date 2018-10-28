iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Holdings Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 738,436 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,169,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,799,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 232,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,475,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $67.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.