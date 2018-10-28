iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.85% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $818,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 605,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 225,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $76.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.2873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.