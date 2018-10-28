iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) is Viridian Ria LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 10.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viridian Ria LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

IJR opened at $76.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2873 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

