iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.32 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.8419 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.