Intuit Inc. (INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.02. 1,398,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,611. Intuit has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $231.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,580,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $22,158,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $810,956,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,394,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,866,000 after purchasing an additional 866,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,074,000 after purchasing an additional 525,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 287.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,747,000 after purchasing an additional 474,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

