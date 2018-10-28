Intersect Capital LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.80 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 9,522 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,715,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,929,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,898,162 shares of company stock worth $687,717,145. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

