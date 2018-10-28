Intermolecular Inc (IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intermolecular an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of IMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,472. Intermolecular has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intermolecular by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intermolecular by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Intermolecular during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

