InterDigital (IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.13

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.13 and last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 1893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 79.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in InterDigital by 3,235.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

