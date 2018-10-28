Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $75,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 93.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the third quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,810,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,540,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,481,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,819 shares of company stock worth $21,703,215. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

