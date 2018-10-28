Intelligent Investment Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (IIC)

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Intelligent Investment Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $248,821.00 worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX and BCEX. In the last week, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00149343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00250135 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.37 or 0.09579312 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Profile

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official website is www.iicoin.io . Intelligent Investment Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@iichain . Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain

Buying and Selling Intelligent Investment Chain

Intelligent Investment Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Investment Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

