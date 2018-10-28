Instructure Inc (INST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Instructure posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 78.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Instructure during the third quarter worth about $12,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 5,104.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 485,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 475,997 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 105.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 45.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,166,000 after acquiring an additional 644,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

INST traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 1,087,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,223. Instructure has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $49.17.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

