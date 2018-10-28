Insmed (INSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insmed stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 14.14. Insmed has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $33.94.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

