Insmed (INSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insmed stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 14.14. Insmed has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $33.94.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.