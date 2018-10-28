Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $311,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $319,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $326,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $805,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $330,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $305,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $270,625.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $703,625.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $18.18 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

