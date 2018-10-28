Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $22,383.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,953.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WTFC opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

