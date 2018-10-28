Insider Buying: Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Director Acquires $264,750.00 in Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 25,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GPK stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

