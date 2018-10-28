Ingredion Inc (INGR) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,829,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,859,000 after purchasing an additional 398,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 669.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 157,144 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $97.76 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $146.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

