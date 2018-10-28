Ingersoll-Rand PLC to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.85.

NYSE IR opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,236,000 after acquiring an additional 153,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,473,000 after acquiring an additional 740,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,636,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,281,000 after acquiring an additional 162,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,451 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

