Influence Chain (INC) Price Tops $0.0272 on Exchanges

Influence Chain (CURRENCY:INC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Influence Chain has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Influence Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Bit-Z and LBank. Influence Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $160,880.00 worth of Influence Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Influence Chain alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008236 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Influence Chain Token Profile

Influence Chain (CRYPTO:INC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. Influence Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Influence Chain is www.influencechain.org . Influence Chain’s official Twitter account is @InfluencerChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Influence Chain

Influence Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influence Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influence Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Influence Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Influence Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Influence Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.