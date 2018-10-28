Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.05 ($30.29).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFXA stock remained flat at $€19.70 ($22.91) during trading hours on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.