Independence Gold (IGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 55000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

