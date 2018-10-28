Illinois Tool Works (ITW) PT Set at $148.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $148.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.10. 3,382,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 33.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 314,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after buying an additional 79,325 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 228,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 66,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

