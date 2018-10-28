Illinois Tool Works (ITW) PT Set at $148.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $148.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.18.
Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.10. 3,382,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.
Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 33.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 314,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after buying an additional 79,325 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 228,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 66,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
