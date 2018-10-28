Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,875,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,935,000 after acquiring an additional 93,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,972,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,774,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,934,000 after acquiring an additional 257,819 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,584,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,489,000 after acquiring an additional 349,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,563,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup set a $166.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

NYSE:ITW opened at $124.10 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

