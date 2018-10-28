IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.