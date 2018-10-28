IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,723,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,997,000 after purchasing an additional 574,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $267.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $254.77 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.2774 per share. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

