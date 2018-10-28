IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,107 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 198,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. CIBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

